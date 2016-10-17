Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador is seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.

The Canadian Press

About 30 people marched in front of the legislature in St. John’s this morning to raise concerns about the Muskrat Falls hydro project in Labrador.

Organizer Denise Cole says the flooding of traditional aboriginal land is an attack on local food sources and culture.

She wants the project — now estimated to cost $11.4-billion with financing — to be scrapped.

NDP member Gerry Rogers says the Liberal government and the Tories before them have ignored concerns, despite studies by Harvard University that have raised alarms about methylmercury contamination.

Eight people protesting at the Muskrat Falls site in Labrador were arrested today after Nalcor got an injunction Sunday to stop them from blocking the entrance.

RCMP say they were being kept in custody for court appearances today.

