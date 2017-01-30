Protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto early Monday morning to express their opposition to a controversial American travel ban against people from certain Muslim majority countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven Muslim countries for 90 days.

The move created chaos at airports across the U.S. over the weekend as confusion abounded over who was affected by the ban and to what extent.

In Toronto, peaceful protesters denounced Trump’s immigration ban and said Canadians have to show solidarity with those who oppose the action.

The demonstrators also called on the federal government to scrap rules that bar refugees who first arrived in the United States from seeking asylum in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior aides and government officials worked the phones all weekend, looking for word from their U.S. counterparts that the ban didn’t affect Canadians with ties to the seven countries covered by the order.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said the White House has provided assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship and permanent residents with a valid residency card and a passport from their home country will not be turned back at the American border.

However, those assurances haven’t satisfied the opposition New Democrats, who are pressing for an emergency debate when the House of Commons resumes today.

New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan wants to delve more deeply into how the American ban effects Canada and how the government plans to respond.

Government House leader Bardish Chagger seemed open to a debate, but noted the decision is up to Commons Speaker Geoff Regan.

The ban affects people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

