The Ontario government is planning to replace the powerful Ontario Municipal Board with a weaker tribunal as part of a series of major changes to the system that resolves disputes between developers, residents and municipalities in the province.

Provincial officials say they hope development projects will be sped up by doing away with an appeals process that sometimes involves lengthy court-like hearings about projects, replacing it with a system that is largely paper-based and has strict deadlines. The reform package would also allow cities to bar appeals by groups about developments within 500 metres of transit stations.

“If our reforms pass there would be fewer and shorter hearings, and a more efficient decision-making process – there would be more deference for more local-land-use planning decisions,” Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro said on Tuesday morning while unveiling the changes to the municipal board.

The new Local Planning Appeal Tribunal would be limited to reviewing whether a municipality’s decisions have been consistent with its planning and conforms to land-use plans. If it found a breach it could send the decision about a project back to the municipality for reconsideration.

Some developers in the province may prefer the existing system, where the OMB can overthrow a decision and order a new course of action, Mr. Mauro told reporters. “They might have preferred status quo, we don’t agree,” he said.

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow said that developers have long used the OMB as a way to circumvent decisions made by city councils, using the provincial body as a “do-over” when a municipality doesn’t rule how a developer would like. Developers will now need to prove why a council’s decision violated its own rules.

“Finally, the government is taking substantive steps to tip the balance of power towards communities, locally elected bodies and local planners rather than a developer’s financial interest,” Mr. Matlow said after the announcement.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi said the current system isn’t working and hopes the changes will allow for the new tribunal to balance development pressures with the need to protect the province’s green spaces.

“We are no longer looking at lengthy hearings with witnesses and cross-examinations; what we’re looking at is more of a paper-based system, a system where one is looking at conformity to a municipal decision,” he said.

The new system would also post information about decisions online, allowing residents to more quickly understand why a decision was made by the tribunal.

A bill spelling out the reform package is expected to be tabled at Queen’s Park within the next three weeks, before the legislature leaves for summer recess.

