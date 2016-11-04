Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An exhibit from the trial of Jean-Claude Savoie is displayed in Campbellton, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. The photo shows the African rock python from the Reptile Ocean pet store where Savoie had his apartment. Savoie is charged with criminal negligence causing death after two young brothers, Connor and Noah Barthe, were asphyxiated by the snake in August 2013. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
An exhibit from the trial of Jean-Claude Savoie is displayed in Campbellton, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. The photo shows the African rock python from the Reptile Ocean pet store where Savoie had his apartment. Savoie is charged with criminal negligence causing death after two young brothers, Connor and Noah Barthe, were asphyxiated by the snake in August 2013. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New Brunswick

Python trial adjourns for weekend without hearing from witnesses Add to ...

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The criminal negligence trial in the deaths of two young New Brunswick brothers killed by an escaped python wrapped up for the weekend without hearing from any witnesses.

The trial in Campbellton, N.B., resumed after a lengthy delay Friday with the dismissal of a female juror. No reasons were given for the change, which leaves seven women and four men to hear the case.

The Crown was expected to call its final witness in the trial of Jean-Claude Savoie, but the proceedings were adjourned without hearing testimony and will resume Monday.

Four-year-old Noah and six-year-old Connor Barthe were killed by Savoie’s African rock python during a sleepover in his apartment on Aug. 5, 2013.

A pathologist who conducted the autopsies on the boys said Thursday that they died of asphyxiation after the snake coiled itself around them and bit them repeatedly.

It’s believed the python escaped its enclosure by slithering through a ventilation duct and then fell into the living room where the boys were sleeping.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Oklahoma teen finds 14-foot python in backyard (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog