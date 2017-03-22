Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Quebec provincial police say a four-year-old boy and his mother who were the subject of an Amber Alert today have been found safe and sound in the Ottawa area.
Quebec provincial police say a four-year-old boy and his mother who were the subject of an Amber Alert today have been found safe and sound in the Ottawa area.

Quebec boy, mother sought in Amber Alert found safe in Ottawa area Add to ...

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A four-year-old boy and his mother who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found safe and sound in the Ottawa area Wednesday, said Quebec provincial police.

Police tweeted the update several hours after the two were reported missing in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

A police spokeswoman said the mother was arrested and the youngster placed in the care of relatives.

Earlier in the day, police had said the pair were spotted in the Kanata region near Ottawa shortly after the alert was triggered.

Police had said they feared for the boy’s safety.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular