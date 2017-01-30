The Quebec City mosque attack: What we know (and don’t) so far





The latest

Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City’s Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack, but on Monday, the Sûreté du Québec said only one of them was considered a suspect. Primary attention now centers on Alexandre Bissonnette, a twentysomething resident of the Quebec City suburb of Cap Rouge.

In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the mass shooting as an “act of terror against Canada and all Canadians.”

The Prime Minister and opposition party leaders were headed for Quebec City on Monday afternoon to pay their respects later in the day.

World leaders from U.S. President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin sent their condolences to Canada for the attack.









When and where it happened

At 7:50 p.m., police received several calls from the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Sainte-Foy reporting that shots had been fired. Police quickly arrived on site and arrested one person. All available police staff in Quebec City, including canine units, were called in.



At 8:10 p.m., a second individual called 911 asking to speak with investigators. He allegedly told police he would wait for officers at an access road near the Île-d’Orléans bridge. Police went to the meeting spot and arrested the suspect.

By 10 p.m., Quebec’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, consisting of investigators from the RCMP, the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal police service, took over the case, which was determined to be an act of terrorism. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec’s Premier Philippe Couillard expressed condolences and said they were co-ordinating to deal with the situation.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

The suspect

After initially saying there were two suspects, police from the Sureté du Québec confirmed around noon Monday that there was only one and that he was in custody. The other is being considered a witness. Primary attention now centers on Alexandre Bissonnette, a twentysomething resident of the Quebec City suburb of Cap Rouge. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

No motive has yet been given for the attack.





The victims

Authorities did not identify the six people killed Sunday night, but by Monday more details began to emerge about their lives and families. They were reported between the ages of 35 and 60. One community leader said the men who died included a university professor and a shopkeeper. “Each one is a father. I want this humanity [to be expressed].”





The Centre culturel islamique de Québec. 30masjds.ca photo

The mosque

Leaders of the Quebec City mosque said security had been “a major, major concern” prior to the attack. The mosque has been targeted by racist and anti-immigrant vandalism in the past. Last summer, during Ramadan, a pig’s head was left at the front door with a card saying “bonne appétit.” Eating pork is consider haram, or forbidden, in the Islamic faith.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on law enforcement agencies around the country to increase security around mosques and Islamic centres. Council president Ihsaan Gardee urged law enforement to act quickly to prosecute the person responsible:

We are horrified by this despicable act of violence. Our prayers and deep condolences are with the families of the victims. ... This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.





Police attend the scene of the shooting on Jan. 30, 2017. PAUL CHIASSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The community

Sainte-Foy, a sleepy suburban community in a city with one of the country’s lowest homicide rates, was shocked by Sunday night’s attack. The community’s Centre sportif became a hub for concerned community members to gather and exchange news about missing friends and loved ones. At around 4:30 a.m., the final group of people gathered at the sports centre began to leave, some of them getting into the back of police cars sobbing.

Condolences and mourning

Vigils were expected to be held in Quebec City, Montreal and Halifax on Monday.

The Quebec government has set up a condolences registry for those who want to pay their respects online. Mr. Couillard met with members of Quebec City’s Muslim community on Monday to show his support:

All Quebeckers are united in the solidarity we express today. Our society is a very open, tolerant and hospitable one, but we are not different from other societies, we have the same devils, xenophobia, racism...we should not be complacent in our society.

In the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau and the federal opposition party leaders spoke out against the attack before they set off for Quebec City to pay respects in the evening. The Prime Minister urged Canadians to respond with “love and compassion”:

Make no mistake, this was a terrorist attack. It was an attack on our most intrinsic and cherished values as Canadians: values of openness, diversity and freedom of religion. Canadians will not be intimidated, we will not meet violence with more violence. We will meet fear and hatred with love and compassion.

Meanwhile, condolences came in from world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Pope Francis.

México se solidariza con Canadá y con las familias de quienes perdieron la vida en una mezquita de la Ciudad de Quebec. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 30, 2017

Je dénonce avec la plus grande fermeté l'odieux attentat qui a fait au moins six morts et de nombreux blessés dans une mosquée à Québec. — François Hollande (@fhollande) January 30, 2017

Pope Francis talks to the archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald LaCroix, at the Vatican on Monday. Pope Francis has condemned the Quebec mosque attack and called for mutual respect among people of different faiths. ASSOCIATED PRESS

With reports from Les Perreaux, Rhéal Séguin, Verity Stevenson, Ingrid Peritz and The Canadian Press

