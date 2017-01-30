Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In Photos

In photos: Quebec City mosque shooting kills six people at prayer Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

One suspect is in custody after a mass shooting Sunday night that killed six people and wounded several more.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular