Two men were in custody Sunday night after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

There were numerous casualties and wounded in the attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, according to Constable Étienne Doyon of the Quebec City police service. At 10 p.m., he would not confirm the precise number of dead and wounded but at least 11 people were taken to hospital, according to local ambulance officials.

The spokesman reported officers received a call Sunday evening about shots being fired at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

In an interview, Mohammed Yangui, the mosque president, said he received a call from the morque saying several people were dead. He was not present during the shooting. “We’ve never done anything to provoke anyone, and we’ve never cultivated hatred for anyone. I’m just beside myself.”

Two witnesses at the scene who did not want to be identified said gunmen wearing ski masks entered the mosque toward the end of evening prayers around 7:30. Dozens of people were at the mosque. Some people were praying and others socializing after completing their prayers, said one man. Police said they received a 911 call about the shots at 7:55.

Police closed the bridge to L’Île d’Orléans just outside the city as part of a dragnet. It was not clear if they were seeking other suspects but they had cordoned off a vehicle.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard reacted on Twitter by calling it “barbaric violence.”

“All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims and their families.”

Condemnations also poured in from outside the country as word of the attack spread.

The mosque, also known as La Grande mosquée du Québec in the west end of the city, was the target of vandalism in the past. Last June during Ramadan, a pig’s head was left outside the mosque. The head was wrapped in paper and accompanied by a note that said “Bonne appetit.”

There is a vigil being organized for Monday evening in Montreal to show solidarity with Muslims in Quebec.

With a report from Reuters

