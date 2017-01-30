Two men were in custody Sunday night after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and wounded eight more.

The Sûreté du Québec early Monday confirmed the number of casualties in the attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec. The victims were aged 35 to 70, police said, adding that 39 people who were in the mosque were unharmed.

Investigators do not believe any other suspects are at large. They are not commenting on motives or methods. “It’s much too early,” said Christine Coulombe, an SQ spokesperson.

“A mass shooting. In Quebec City. I can’t believe it,” said Mohammed Yangui, the mosque president, in an interview at 10:30 p.m. He was not present during the shooting. “We’ve never done anything to provoke anyone, and we’ve never cultivated hatred for anyone. I’m just beside myself.”

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard described the attack as an act of terrorism, but said nothing about the identity of the shooters or suspected motivations. In a statement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the shooting a "terrorist attack."

Two witnesses on the scene who did not want to be identified said gunmen wearing ski masks entered toward the end of evening prayers after the scheduled 7:30 p.m. prayers.

They walked in on the ground floor of the mosque where men pray, Mr. Yangui said, and also went to the second floor. The mosque usually has 60 to 100 people for Sunday evening prayers he said.

One of the witnesses reached by telephone said some people were praying and others were socializing after completing their prayers. Police said they received the first 911 call at 7:55 p.m.

Police closed the bridge to L’Île d’Orléans just outside the city as part of a dragnet. It was not clear if they were seeking other suspects but they had cordoned off a vehicle.

Dozens of witnesses were taken from the mosque to a local arena to give their accounts to police.

On Twitter Mr. Couillard called it an act of “barbaric violence.”

“All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families.”

Mr. Trudeau said he was being briefed on the attack and was in contact with Mr. Couillard, who was driving to Quebec City from his home in the Lac St. Jean area.

“Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims and their families,” Mr. Trudeau said on Twitter.

Condemnations poured in from around the world as word of the attack spread.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the NYPD was beefing up security around mosques in the wake of the attack. “All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together.”

The mosque, also known as La Grande mosquée de Québec in the west end of the city, has been the target of vandalism in the past. Last June during Ramadan a pig’s head was left outside the mosque. The head was wrapped in paper and accompanied by a note that said “Bonne appetit.”

There is a vigil being organized for Monday evening in Montreal to show solidarity with Muslims in Quebec.

With a report from Reuters

