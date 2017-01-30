Shared burdens are more easily borne, and the thousands attending a vigil in the Sainte-Foy district of Quebec City were there to help carry their Muslim neighbours’ anguish and grief.

They gathered in the evening chill behind the skeleton of a former Catholic church that stands across the street from Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, where six worshippers were gunned down during evening prayers on Sunday.

The occasion was a multi-faith vigil, organized by a committee of volunteers from the area.

“I came out of solidarity. It’s important to bear witness,” Charles Koenig, who lives in nearby Sillery, said. “I have several Muslim friends … it’s been a terrible day for them and for all of us, I don’t mind telling you I burst into tears this afternoon. But now all I feel is love.”

Mr. Koenig was one of several people to deposit a candle in a makeshift shrine on the sidewalk opposite the mosque.

The event featured testimonials from Catholic and Muslim leaders. It began with a recitation of the names of the dead, and a moment of silence.

There were prayers, Koranic verses in song and lots of tears.

Hundreds of members of Quebec City’s 10,000-strong Muslim community were on hand, including several close relatives and friends of the victims.

“I couldn’t not be here,” said Khaled, a regular mosque attendee who declined to give his last name (“after what’s happened I don’t want to be identified, my wife and kids don’t even want to leave the house alone”).

A Quebec City resident since he emigrated from Tunisia nearly a decade ago – there was a brief stop in the United States, but the family moved to Canada “because we just felt safer” – he said Monday’s outpouring of unity was an emotional salve.

“The people here in Quebec City, and in Canada, they don’t agree with this kind of violence, they are against it, and that’s why I still have hope,” said the father of two, who knew several of the six men who lost their lives, and many of the injured. “It’s not a big community. Everyone knows everyone,” he added.

Nearer the stage, Dominique Fortin, a senior provincial civil servant, held up a candle and explained simply that “it’s about adding up all the numbers, each of us together can make a difference.”

“In the face of something like this, no way can you stay silent, or just stay home,” Ms. Fortin said.

Her friend Isabelle Migneault said she decided to attend after spending part of Monday in a meeting with a Muslim businessman who was in tears over the attacks.

“I was headed home, but then I realized I had to be here,” she said.

Organizers had expected a crowd of about 5,000 at the event. The gathering filled a large parking lot beside the Notre-Dame-de-Foy church and spilled out into the neighbouring street.

They arrived carrying placards (“Nous sommes tous québécois” – We are all Quebeckers – read one) and candles. Later, they listened to a series of addresses from religious, civic and political leaders. They applauded in gloved hands.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “the most eloquent statement of all is being made by your presence here this evening.”

Each of the major federal party leaders was also on hand – the dignitaries later joined a silent procession that wound past the mosque, where they deposited flowers – and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that “Canada is united tonight.”

Describing the killings as an “act of cruelty and indescribable violence,” Mr. Trudeau said “we stand with you, we love you, we support you.”

“We are here tonight to show that we do not accept this hate,” he said.

Toward the end of the vigil, an imam led a recitation of a Koranic verse. The rest of the crowd fell silent as the Muslims in their midst spoke the words with him.

Then they applauded.

