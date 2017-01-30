The Quebec City mosque attack: What we know so far





The highlights

Six people are dead after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City’s Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

The six victims were parents, civil servants, academics; six men who had left their countries of origin seeking better lives in Quebec.

The suspect is Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old student at Laval University. Mr. Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder. He was known in the city’s activist circles as a right-wing troll who frequently took anti-foreigner and anti-feminist positions and stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the mass shooting as an “act of terror against Canada and all Canadians.”

The federal government is urging places of worship, schools and community centres to assess their security and seek federal assistance if they need more protection against potential hate crimes.

World leaders, including Mr. Trump, expressed their condolences. His press secretary, Sean Spicer, said that the Quebec attack was a reminder of the importance of the White House’s executive order to keep citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The victims in the Quebec were Muslim men and the suspect is a native Quebecker.

Vigils were held in Quebec City, Montreal and across Canada. The Prime Minister and opposition party were in Quebec City on Monday as well.





When and where it happened

At 7:50 p.m., police received several calls from the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Sainte-Foy reporting that shots had been fired. Police quickly arrived on site and arrested one person. All available police staff in Quebec City, including canine units, were called in.



At 8:10 p.m., a second individual called 911 asking to speak with investigators. He allegedly told police he would wait for officers at an access road near the Île-d’Orléans bridge. Police went to the meeting spot and arrested the person.

By 10 p.m., Quebec’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, consisting of investigators from the RCMP, the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal police service, took over the case, which was determined to be an act of terrorism. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec’s Premier Philippe Couillard expressed condolences and said they were co-ordinating to deal with the situation.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017









The suspect

Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. FACEBOOK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alexandre Bissonnette, the suspect in the deadly attack, was known in the city’s activist circles as a right-wing troll who frequently took anti-foreigner and anti-feminist positions and stood up for U.S. President Donald Trump. Mr. Bissonnette’s online profile and school friendships revealed little interest in extremist politics until last March when French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen visited Quebec City and inspired Mr. Bissonnette to vocal extreme online activism, according to people who clashed with him.

Mr. Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder.





The victims

All six victims were men, aged 39 to 60. Most of them had young children.

The victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting. Clockwise from top left: Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Ibrahima Barry, 39; Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; and Boubaker Thabti, 44. handouts, Moussa Sangare/THE CANADIAN PRESS, FACEBOOK

Abdelkrim Hassane, 41. Mr. Hassane was a civil servant, working as an analyst-programmer for the Quebec government after a stint in IT for the provincial police.

Mr. Hassane was a civil servant, working as an analyst-programmer for the Quebec government after a stint in IT for the provincial police. Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39 . The two, both originally from Guinea but not related to each other, were inseparable. They were civil servants who lived on different floors of the same apartment building on La Pérade street in Sainte-Foy, a friend said.

The two, both originally from Guinea but not related to each other, were inseparable. They were civil servants who lived on different floors of the same apartment building on La Pérade street in Sainte-Foy, a friend said. Azzeddine Soufiane, 57 . Moroccan-born Mr. Soufiane came to Quebec City three decades ago as a student at Laval University, but he became known as a community pillar who was well-known for being helpful to newly-arrived Muslims.

Moroccan-born Mr. Soufiane came to Quebec City three decades ago as a student at Laval University, but he became known as a community pillar who was well-known for being helpful to newly-arrived Muslims. Khaled Belkacemi, 60 . After graduating from Polytechnic School of Algiers in 1983, Prof. Belkacemi obtained his master’s degree and doctorate in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke.

After graduating from Polytechnic School of Algiers in 1983, Prof. Belkacemi obtained his master’s degree and doctorate in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke. Aboubaker Thabti, 44. Mr. Thabti only lived five minutes from the mosque. His friends knew that he didn’t work on Sunday nights, so when they couldn’t reach him after the shooting started, they feared the worst.







Flowers and notes are laid at a makeshft memorial near the Centre culturel islamique de Québec on Jan. 30, 2017. FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The mosque

Leaders of the Quebec City mosque said security had been “a major, major concern” prior to the attack. The mosque has been targeted by racist and anti-immigrant vandalism in the past. Last summer, during Ramadan, a pig’s head was left at the front door with a card saying “bonne appétit.” Eating pork is considered haram, or forbidden, in the Islamic faith.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on law enforcement agencies around the country to increase security around mosques and Islamic centres. Council president Ihsaan Gardee urged law enforement to act quickly to prosecute the person responsible:

We are horrified by this despicable act of violence. Our prayers and deep condolences are with the families of the victims. ... This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.





The community

Sainte-Foy, a sleepy suburban community in a city with one of the country’s lowest homicide rates, was shocked by Sunday night’s attack. The community’s Centre sportif became a hub for concerned community members to gather and exchange news about missing friends and loved ones. At around 4:30 a.m., the final group of people gathered at the sports centre began to leave, some of them getting into the back of police cars sobbing.

Resident ‘shocked’ over deadly shooting at Quebec City mosque 1:12





Condolences and mourning

Vigils were held in Quebec City, Montreal and other Canadian cities on Monday evening.

The Quebec government has set up a condolences registry for those who want to pay their respects online. Mr. Couillard met with members of Quebec City’s Muslim community on Monday to show his support:

All Quebeckers are united in the solidarity we express today. Our society is a very open, tolerant and hospitable one, but we are not different from other societies, we have the same devils, xenophobia, racism...we should not be complacent in our society.

’We are with you’: Quebec Premier Couillard to the province’s Muslims 2:54





In the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau and the federal opposition party leaders spoke out against the attack before they set off for Quebec City to pay respects on Monday night. The Prime Minister urged Canadians to respond with “love and compassion”:

Make no mistake, this was a terrorist attack. It was an attack on our most intrinsic and cherished values as Canadians: values of openness, diversity and freedom of religion. Canadians will not be intimidated, we will not meet violence with more violence. We will meet fear and hatred with love and compassion.

‘We stand with you’: Trudeau at vigil for victims of mosque shooting 1:20





Meanwhile, condolences came in from world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Pope Francis.

With reports from Les Perreaux, Rhéal Séguin, Tu Thanh Ha, Verity Stevenson, Ingrid Peritz, Sean Gordon and The Canadian Press

