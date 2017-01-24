The City of Westmount has reached a settlement with at least six people who came forward with sexual abuse complaints against a long-time city employee who ran a hockey program for youth.

The class-action settlement will pay a total between $1-million and $2.5-million depending on how many people come forward with claims. If more than 25 plaintiffs emerge as victims, the city would renegotiate a new settlement, lawyers said. The deal is subject to court approval.

Matthew Bissonnette, the lead plaintiff who first complained about abuse in 1993 but was dismissed by police, was pleased with the city’s investigation and conclusion that he and others have valid complaints.

“They did a proper investigation and once the city realized what happened, they did the right thing,” Mr. Bissonnette said in an interview. “I applaud them for that.”

From 1953 to 1987, John Garland was Westmount’s superintendent of parks and recreation and ran a hockey program that included 600 young hockey players in the affluent enclave of Montreal. Mr. Garland died in 2012.

In 1978, Mr. Bissonnette was 12 years old. Mr. Garland groomed him with gifts of hockey equipment and by taking him on outings for mini-golf and restaurant meals. He would invite the boy to his apartment under the guise of watching television or reading comic books.

Mr. Bissonnette said sexual touching escalated from hugging and cuddling to massaging and touching his bare genitals. The abuse took place over 30 months until the fall of 1980 when the teenager started playing hockey elsewhere.

Mr. Bissonnette went to Westmount police to complain in 1993 after he started studying law at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., but an investigator told him the evidence was insufficient. He was also told Mr. Garland had threatened to sue him.

In 2012, after Graeme James was convicted of abusing former NHL player Theoren Fleury, Mr. Bissonnette called police to see if other victims had come forward. The police answered they had no record of any complaints against Mr. Garland, including his 1993 report, Mr. Bissonnette said. He hired a lawyer.

“We are profoundly saddened and sorry that these terrible events occurred,” said a statement issued by Westmount on Tuesday. “Mr. Garland misused his position of power and trust to abuse sexually some of the children and teenagers in his care. The city has worked tirelessly to understand what happened … and is committed to removing the veils of secrecy, shame and denial that for decades have shrouded the issue of childhood sexual abuse.”

Martin St-Jean, the city’s lead lawyer, said the city examined archives, Mr. Garland’s employment history and interviewed former coaches, staff and parents before concluding the allegations were founded. “We decided to settle because it’s the right thing to do,” Mr. St-Jean said.

Mr. Bissonnette, who struggled with mental-health issues and addiction because of the abuse, has become a Los Angeles-based independent filmmaker. He credits his recovery to having lots of support from friends and family.

He said he hopes the case will contribute to getting past “the collective insanity of denial” that buries sexual abuse in secrecy and allows predators to find victims.

The settlement will pay at least $35,000 to each victim plus expenses and additional payments for pain and suffering. Larger amounts will go to victims who suffered the worst abuse and fallout.

The city and Mr. Bissonnette’s legal team have set up a system where other potential plaintiffs can have their cases examined. If any cases are in dispute, the file will be examined by an adjudicator but victims will not have to give testimony or face cross-examination.

“I think it could be a model for others going forward,” Mr. Bissonnette said.

Victims can make their claims through the plaintiffs’ legal team at Montreal’s Trudel Johnston & Lespérance law firm. They can also contest the settlement. The cases are expected to be resolved in May.

