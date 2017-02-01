TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Quebec confronts past rhetoric after mosque attack



The mosque attack that left six dead has prompted soul searching in Quebec, a province where Islam has often been thrust into political debate. Proposals to limit religious accommodation have been front-and-centre over the past decade in Quebec, and provincial media often report sensational stories on things like the availability of Islamic books in university libraries. Xenophobia, racism and exclusion “are present here,” Premier Philippe Couillard said. “We need to recognize that and act together to show the direction we want our society to evolve.”



Members of the mosque went back to their sanctuary for the first time on Tuesday, witnessing the carnage left behind from the attack. Two of the men who were shot remain in critical condition, but are expected to survive. The fast response by medical staff likely saved lives, said the physician who oversaw the trauma team. At one point, three surgeons were operating on a single victim. While politicians quickly condemned the mosque shooting as a terrorist attack, the RCMP still hasn’t identified it as one. That’s because it takes an overwhelming burden of proof to issue terror-related charges.



Trump names Supreme Court pick



Donald Trump selected Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. But his confirmation may not go smoothly: Senate Democrats may decide to filibuster. In that case, Republicans will either need to get seven Democrats to vote with them, or change the supermajority rules. Gorsuch, 49, has served as a federal appeals court judge in Denver since his appointment by George W. Bush in 2006. Though firmly Conservative, the nomination of the Ivy League-educated Gorsuch “goes against many of the impulses of Mr. Trump.” (for subscribers)



Canada isn’t increasing its refugee quotas



Despite Trump’s order, the federal government says Canada won’t be increasing its quotas for refugees in 2017, which is set at 16,000. Ottawa also isn’t planning any changes to the Safe Third Country Agreement, which requires people to be sent back across the border if they claim refugee status after entering Canada from the United States. Meanwhile, it’s possible that some of the seven countries affected by Trump’s immigration ban will stay on the list beyond the initial 90 days, his homeland security secretary said. Trump plans to cap the U.S. refugee quota at 50,000 for the year, well below Obama’s target of 110,000 in 2017.



No tolls could create Toronto budget hole



Billions set to go toward infrastructure projects in Toronto could be in danger now that Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has blocked Mayor John Tory’s pitch for road tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway. Toronto planned to leverage toll revenue in order to take on an additional $5.6-billion in debt, the city manager wrote. But now that Wynne is giving Toronto gas-tax money, the city won’t be able to borrow debt against those funds. That’s because the city doesn’t control the gas-tax revenue.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.8 and 1.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. Brent crude edged further above $55 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions. Brent crude was up 25 cents at 5 a.m. ET. U.S. crude rose 26 cents.



THE LOOKAHEAD



U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis is kicking off his first foreign visit today. He’ll be meeting with officials in Japan and South Korea, where he’s expected to discuss hot-button issues like China’s actions in the South China Sea and the threat of a nuclear North Korea.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Canadians are not immune to racism



“When the Jews came on a boat called the St. Louis looking for refuge just before the Second World War, we turned them away to almost certain death. … When we, today, have still not dealt with the results of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which has laid out very carefully what we should be doing for our indigenous peoples. … We must never become complacent and think that we are better than anybody else because our country just happens not to be a place where you can buy an assault rifle down the street or where everyone carries a pistol in their glove compartment. We have to remember that we are not immune from racism and from taking away human rights.” – Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Governor-General of Canada



To fight hate, we must become soldiers of inclusion



“Canadians and Quebeckers have opened their hearts to Muslims across this country, letting them know that they are loved and supported. Our elected leaders have set the tone toward healing. These profound acts of kindness help repair the social fabric that extremists desperately seek to rupture. Their goal is to sow hatred, division and fear. We must not let them succeed. Instead, let us become soldiers of inclusion, armed with compassion, ready to confront xenophobia in all its forms. Apathy is not an option.” – Sheema Khan



HEALTH PRIMER



Four ways you can save money on prescription meds



1. Ask your doctor if you should (still) be on the medication. 2. Ask your pharmacist or doctor for a generic instead of a name-brand medication. 3. Shop around for less expensive dispensing fees and price-check the cost of the medication. 4. Check for subsidized programs.



MOMENT IN TIME



René Descartes catches a cold



Feb. 1, 1650: A pioneer in the rationalist school of philosophy, René Descartes is best remembered for his remark Cogito ergo sum: “I think, therefore I am,” as well as his groundbreaking work in mathematics. By 1650, Descartes was employed as a tutor by Queen Christina of Sweden. On Feb. 1, he caught a cold, the beginning of an illness that ended with his death 11 days later at age 53. The cause of Descartes’ death went down in history as pneumonia, but researchers have always wanted more details, with subsequent theories suggesting his demise was due to Stockholm’s frigid climate, the strain of his duties and even arsenic poisoning. Through his philosophy, Descartes sought to know the unknowable with logic and reasoning. More than 350 years removed, it’s unlikely the exact circumstances of his death will ever be fully known. – Kate Hopwood



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



