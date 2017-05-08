Floods in Quebec and beyond: What’s the damage so far? A guide





The latest

With water levels still rising on Monday, additional Canadian military personnel have been deployed in Quebec’s vast flood zone to help exhausted residents cope.

Montreal is in a state of emergency Monday after three dikes collapsed in the north end of the city over the weekend.

Some federal employees were advised not to go to work on Monday because of the flooding in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec’s Public Safety Minister, Martin Coiteux, said the flooding is expected to hit its peak over the next few days and begin receding mid-week.

Adding frigid insult to wet injury, Southern Quebec and Southern Ontario were expected to see frost on Monday, Environment Canada warned. Check the latest forecast for your area here.





The facts on the ground

Keep up to date on the latest road closings, evacuations and other information with Urgence Québec’s Twitter feed below.











The damage: An overview





Homes destroyed

As of Monday, nearly 1,900 homes were estimated to have been flooded, in about 130 municipalities from Quebec’s border with Ontario to the Gaspé peninsula in the east.

One of the hardest-hit communities is Gatineau, Que., across the border with Ontario. As of Sunday, 380 residences were evacuated and officials wanted to evacuate another 900 homes. Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said about 220 people in that city had been evacuated from their homes.

A truck winds along Chemin de Sapinière near the shore of the Ottawa River in Luskville, Que., on May 7, 2017. SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Beyond Quebec

Ontario: Eastern Ontario saw the most rainfall in the province, Rob Kuhn, an Environment Canada meteorologist based in Toronto, told The Canadian Press on Sunday. He added that upward of 80 millimetres of rain fell between Friday and Sunday morning in the Trenton area. Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the Ontario government had requested “additional flood mitigation resources” to help in its battle against the flooding and that support would be provided, but deployment of Canadian Forces personnel was not part of the request.

Atlantic Canada: Some parts of New Brunswick recorded more than 150 millimetres of rain after a nearly 36 hour non-stop downpour over the weekend. While the deluge tapered off in the province early Sunday, New Brunswick’s St. John River spilled its banks, prompting several road closings.

This couple didn’t have to fight for a seat since they were the only ones to wade through the flood water from the St. John River to get to this bench in Carleton Park on the north side of Fredericton on May 7, 2017. STEPHEN MACGILLIVRAY/THE CANADIAN PRESS

British Columbia: Warm temperatures and heavy rainfall in the B.C. Interior have contributed to overflowing waterways and destructive mudslides across significant portions of the province’s south. On Monday, authorities were still searching for two missing men: A 59-year-old fire chief in Cache Creek and a 76-year-old man whose home north of Salmon Arm was engulfed in a mudslide Saturday.





What Ottawa is doing

Military: The federal Defence Department said that about 800 additional troops were deployed in Quebec on Sunday, joining more than 400 Canadian Armed Forces members already assisting with the flood effort in the province. Lieutenant-Colonel Pascal Larose said about 400 members of the Canadian Forces were deployed between Gatineau and Rigaud, and another 550 in the Montreal area including its northern suburb of Laval.

Montrealers get military help as floodwaters threaten homes 2:03

Federal workers: The Treasury Board announced it would be closing government offices in Gatineau on Monday, and encouraged government employees to work from home if they regularly commute over the bridges between Ontario and Quebec.

Moral support: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a flood-affected area on Sunday in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, just west of Montreal.

Friends & neighbours, civilians & soldiers coming together to help those affected by floods. Inspiring to see it in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, QC. pic.twitter.com/BbvAKS8yX2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 7, 2017





What the province and cities are doing

Quebec: The province is co-ordinating a massive emergency response as the flooding is closing roads and forcing communities to fortify themselves with sandbags. Environment Minister David Heurtel called the flooding historic on Monday, but added that there were “encouraging signs” in the Outaouais region, where water levels were rising more slowly than before.



Cities: On Sunday, Montreal declared a state of emergency after three dikes gave way in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. West of Montreal, the small town of Rigaud issued a mandatory evacuation order Sunday and a state of emergency has been in place for several days. Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. told reporters at a town hall that firefighters would be going door to door to make sure people in the affected areas leave their homes.





How this happened



The 30-year average for April rainfall in Ontario and Quebec is about 80 millimetres. This year’s accumulation was almost exactly double that; more rain, hence more floods. The current crisis already began as more localized events last month; several towns in the Outaouais region of Quebec and in low-lying areas around Montreal began evacuating families two weeks ago.

Men work to shore up a wall of sandbags surrounding a home in a flooded area of Gatineau, Que., on May 7, 2017. ADRIAN WYLD/THE CANADIAN PRESS





What will this all cost?

With the disaster still ongoing, it’s too soon to get a complete estimate of how much damage the flood has caused. For comparison, the 2013 floods in southern Alberta – the costliest Canadian flooding disaster in documented history – left about $1.7-billion in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The costliest disaster in Quebec’s history to date is the 1998 ice storm, which also affected Eastern Ontario and parts of Atlantic Canada. In total, that storm caused $1.5-billion in damage.





With a report from Sean Gordon and Evan Annett

