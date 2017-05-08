The flow of water into Quebec’s major flood zone has peaked and the level of flood water is expected to start dropping by Wednesday, according to provincial officials who offered the first glimmer of good news since the crisis began.

Environment Minister David Heurtel said Monday water flows from Quebec’s northwestern Outaouais region, which is feeding the flooding Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers, reached record levels Sunday.

“We are starting – and I emphasize starting – to see indications the flow is slowing down,” Mr. Heurtel said during a briefing Monday morning.

Rain and especially the melt of unusually heavy winter snowfall over a large band of northern Quebec has flooded 2,426 homes in Quebec and forced 1,520 people to leave their homes in 150 municipalities. Dozens of homes in the Ontario part of the region are also flooded. Premier Kathleen Wynne is travelling to eastern Ontario today to visit communities affected by flooding.

Mr. Heurtel said nine reservoirs in the Outaouais region controlled by the province, Hydro-Quebec and the federal government are holding back the maximum capacity of water. He said that without the reservoirs, water levels near Montreal, which have risen one meter since Tuesday, would be 50 centimetres higher.

The hardest hit areas are along the Ottawa River from the capital to several western Montreal suburbs and bedroom communities where the river feeds into the St. Lawrence and is flooding lakes and tributaries around the Montreal and Laval Islands.

But flooding reaches all the way to the eastern tip of Quebec. A 37-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter are missing in Gaspé after their vehicle was washed away by the Sainte-Anne River.

The heavy current pulled the car toward the Saint-Anne River and its occupants fell into the water when the vehicle flipped, said Quebec provincial police Sgt. Claude Doiron.

A woman who was in the car was able to save herself.

“For now, there’s no evidence that has been found that can lead us to the discovery of these two people,” said Doiron.

He said the man was trying to help people who were trapped in the area. A police helicopter and divers were to take part in the search.

Montreal and Laval are under a state of emergency and have made evacuation orders in several neighbourhoods. Hundreds of volunteers spent the weekend filling sandbags to try to save homes. The military had 800 soldiers on the ground Monday and will have 1,650 soldiers on the scene by the end of the day. They are equipped with helicopters and large vehicles able to navigate flooded streets to deliver sandbags and other materials.

In the Ottawa region, the federal government ordered civil servants on the Quebec side of the capital to stay home. Most schools in Montreal’s West Island and other nearby communities are closed. The Highway 20 bridge, one of two main access points to the Island of Montreal from the west, was closed Monday as raging waters lapped at the bridge deck. Ontario ordered 250,000 sandbags from a reserve maintained by the military, Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux warned that while water levels may start to go down Wednesday, it will be weeks before they reach normal levels.

“This will be a sustained effort that will go on for a few weeks yet,” he said. “We must be prepared to carry on. We must be patient. We understand it is very difficult.”

Flooding has also struck other parts of Canada.

In Atlantic Canada, some parts of New Brunswick recorded more than 150 millimetres of rain after a nearly 36-hour non-stop downpour. And while the deluge tapered off early Sunday, New Brunswick's St. John River had spilled its banks, forcing several road closures.

Meanwhile in British Columbia, two men remained missing as flooding continued to plague the province's Interior.

With files from the Canadian Press

