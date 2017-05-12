Quebec’s environment minister says flood levels are gradually dropping in many parts of the province and central Quebec will get less rain than predicted.

But water levels are still expected to rise in that region and they remain high elsewhere, David Heurtel told a news conference on Friday.

He said the Mauricie region will likely get 20 to 25 millimetres of rain over the weekend instead of the 59 millimetres forecast one day earlier.

Quebec's Mauricie region prepares for more flooding (The Canadian Press)

“Our models nevertheless indicate an increase (in water levels) but not as large as expected,” he said.

More than 4,480 residences have been affected by flooding and over 3,600 people have been evacuated.

At the same news conference, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said compensation for flood victims will be reviewed and likely increased.

He said municipalities that haven’t been affected by flooding will pitch in to help with cleanup efforts.

“We’re preparing the recovery phase that will start earlier in the western areas (of the province),” he said.

