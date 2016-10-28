The Quebec government has released its long-awaited plan to fight and prevent sexual violence.

Five provincial cabinet ministers were on hand in Montreal this morning to announce the new measures.

These include a police unit to specialize in sexual crimes as well as video-conferencing tools to help victims keep contact with authorities.

The $200-million, five-year plan includes about $26 million in new spending.

The announcement comes after several recent high-profile incidents, including reports of alleged break-ins and sexual assaults at Universite Laval in Quebec City.

Days later, a woman went public about being sexually assaulted by a member of the legislature who she later named in a radio interview.

MNA Gerry Sklavounos stepped down from the Liberal caucus to sit as an Independent after the allegations surfaced. He is currently on medical leave.

None of the allegations have been proven and Sklavounos, who has denied the accusations, is not facing any criminal charges.

