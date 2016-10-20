Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A vigil for the victims of sexual aggressions is held at Laval University in Quebec City on Oct. 19, 2016. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A vigil for the victims of sexual aggressions is held at Laval University in Quebec City on Oct. 19, 2016. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec Liberals investigating sex-assault allegation against MNA

QUEBEC — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Quebec Liberal government is reeling after an allegation of sexual assault against one of its members.

Premier Philippe Couillard says he’s taking the matter seriously and has asked the party whip to launch an internal investigation to determine if the accusation is founded.

At a Universite Laval vigil Wednesday in support of victims of alleged sex crimes at a student residence, a young woman said she had been assaulted while working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant in the summer of 2014.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the woman wrote the alleged aggressor was a Liberal member of the legislature.

He was not named.

She wrote that the sitting politician allegedly blackmailed her to not pursue the complaint, but that she ended up filing one with police a year later.

She said in the social media post the investigation went nowhere and she claimed she ultimately lost her job because the politician was an old friend of the restaurant owner.

The young woman said she has been marked for life by the event – both physically and psychologically.

Couillard told reporters Thursday the matter will be treated with the highest priority.

