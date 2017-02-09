Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume attends a funeral service for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City on Feb. 3, 2017. (ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume attends a funeral service for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City on Feb. 3, 2017. (ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Quebec man arrested in alleged threats against mosques, two mayors Add to ...

SHERBROOKE, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A 57-year-old Quebec man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two mayors, including one who has been in the news recently for encouraging people to support and understand Muslims.

Sherbrooke police allege the man threatened the city’s mayor, Bernard Sevigny, as well as Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume, as they watched a hockey game Wednesday night.

The two leaders were escorted out of the arena.

Police also say the man allegedly threatened to attack mosques in the Sherbrooke region.

He was arrested in an apartment early this morning after an altercation with police.

Labeaume was highly visible after the Jan. 29 mosque shootings in Quebec City that left six people dead. He spoke at two funerals for the victims and was clearly emotional as he spoke about the need to embrace the Muslim community.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau joins thousands at funeral for Quebec City mosque shooting victims (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular