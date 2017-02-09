A 57-year-old Quebec man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two mayors, including one who has been in the news recently for encouraging people to support and understand Muslims.

Sherbrooke police allege the man threatened the city’s mayor, Bernard Sevigny, as well as Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume, as they watched a hockey game Wednesday night.

The two leaders were escorted out of the arena.

Police also say the man allegedly threatened to attack mosques in the Sherbrooke region.

He was arrested in an apartment early this morning after an altercation with police.

Labeaume was highly visible after the Jan. 29 mosque shootings in Quebec City that left six people dead. He spoke at two funerals for the victims and was clearly emotional as he spoke about the need to embrace the Muslim community.

