Geoffrey Kelley listens to a presentation in Montreal on Sept. 7, 2010, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Quebec Native Affairs Minister criticized for using term ‘Indian time’ Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quebec’s native affairs minister is being criticized for making a joke about the stereotypical term ”Indian time.“

Geoffrey Kelley used the words at a news conference today regarding a long-awaited bill recognizing indigenous customs related to adopting children.

Kelley said some people use the term to refer to something that takes a long time and added that in the case of the adoption bill, one could also refer to government time.

Cree health spokeswoman Bella Moses Petawabano corrected Kelley a few minutes later by saying the true meaning of Indian time is to get things done within a set time frame.

A reporter pounced on Kelley’s comment and asked whether the minister was clumsy to use such a term at a news conference.

He replied his comments were meant in jest.

