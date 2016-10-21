Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People work at the crash site of the train derailment and fire in Lac-Megantic, Que., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is holding Canadian Pacific Railway directly responsible for the damages caused in the Lac-Megantic train derailment that killed 47 people.

Quebec’s attorney general recently tabled court documents seeking to modify its initial $409-million lawsuit against the rail company to reflect the new allegations.

CP handed off a train carrying crude oil to Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway for the final leg of the journey to New Brunswick in July 2013.

The train derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic before reaching its final destination.

Quebec’s initial lawsuit says CP should have conducted better security checks before handing off the train.

The modified suit now claims CP was responsible for the oil from the time it picked up the product in the United States until its delivery in New Brunswick.

CP rejects Quebec’s motion to modify the lawsuit and both sides are scheduled to return to court Nov. 8 to debate the issue.

Suspicious fire engulfs CN rail bridge in Alberta
 

