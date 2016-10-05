Many taxi drivers in several Quebec cities are on strike today to protest the provincial government’s deal with Uber.

The cabbies say they want to meet with Premier Philippe Couillard over what they are calling a two-tier system that favours the ride-hailing service.

They say the government should buy back their costly taxi permits, which cost them upward of $200,000 if a car is included in the price.

Several demonstrations are planned today, including a large one in Montreal that is expected to paralyze downtown traffic.

The government’s one-year pilot project will allow Uber to legally operate in the province as of Oct. 14.

Under the agreement, Uber drivers won’t have to rent or purchase traditional permits, but will collect federal and provincial sales tax and contribute to a fund to help modernize the taxi industry.

