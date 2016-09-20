Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Taxi drivers take part in an anti-Uber protest at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Feb. 10, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

A Quebec judge has rejected a temporary injunction request that sought to put the kibosh on Uber’s plan to go ahead with a one-year pilot project in the province.

The province’s taxi industry wanted the injunction to prevent the ride-hailing company from implementing the agreement it recently reached with the Quebec government.

Lawyers for the taxi industry argued that Transport Minister Laurent Lessard exceeded his powers in his negotiations with Uber on the project, which would see the company operate without being subject to the same licence system that exists for cabbies.

Under the deal, Uber will be granted the equivalent of 300 taxi permits, but will also pay taxes in addition to collecting federal and provincial sales tax and contribute to a fund to help modernize the taxi industry.

Uber drivers must abide by several other regulations but won’t have to rent or purchase traditional permits, which cost cab drivers upward of $200,000 if a car is included in the price.

