Premier Philippe Couillard has forcefully rejected any new limits on religious headwear for police officers and other authority figures in Quebec and warned that the debate over such restrictions risks hurting the province’s reputation on the world stage.

The deadly shootings at a Quebec City mosque last month called for measures of inclusion for minorities, he said.

“We are opposed to clothing discrimination,” the Premier said in Quebec City on Tuesday.

Mr. Couillard has been facing pressure from the opposition Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec to impose a ban on religious expression among those in authority in Quebec.

The Premier has now gained a significant ally in his opposition to such measures. Charles Taylor was, along with Gérard Bouchard, co-chairman of the commission on reasonable accommodations in the 2000s that recommended that figures of coercion in Quebec be prevented from wearing religious symbols. These include police officers, prison guards and judges.

However, in an open letter Tuesday in La Presse, Mr. Taylor said he has changed his mind.

“I did sign the report where this recommendation appears; but nine years later, I no longer endorse it,” he wrote.

Mr. Taylor, an eminent philosopher at McGill University, said the mosque attack that left six dead has led to a new context. He said the debate over the PQ’s proposed Charter of Values, which would have banned religious headwear in the public service, stigmatized some minorities and led to verbal and physical assaults, especially against women wearing head coverings.

Quebec has now started to close those divisions, the “rips in the social fabric,” caused by debates over identity in recent years, and Quebeckers began to rally together in the wake of the mosque killings.

“I believe we cannot afford the luxury of taking new steps that would renew the stigmatization, regardless of the good intentions of some of their defenders,” Mr. Taylor wrote, in French. “Let’s not reopen the wounds. Let’s leave all the room to a time of reconciliation.”

Mr. Couillard called Mr. Taylor’s about-face “significant.” The debate in Quebec over enforcing religious-headwear bans risked spinning out of control, he suggested.

“From the police we’ll go to teachers, from teachers we’ll end up at the beach,” the Premier said. “If we want to give Quebec a black eye internationally and leave it with a bad reputation, this is specifically the kind of thing … not to do.”

The opposition CAQ led by François Legault says it wants to campaign in next year’s provincial election on restricting religious headwear for teachers. Mr. Legault also mused last year about banning the burkini from Quebec beaches.

The debate on religious garb is unfolding as the legislature studies Bill 62, a bill introduced by the Liberals that would require people to have their faces uncovered in order to give or receive government services. Mr. Couillard hinted at possible modifications to Bill 62, but gave no specifics.

Mr. Couillard says he wants to lower barriers for immigrants to ease access to jobs and to professional orders. Unemployment for newcomers is “too high,” he said, reaching 9.8 per cent among all immigrants and 15 per cent for those who have been in the province for fewer than five years.

“We need as a society to lift these barriers,” the Premier said.

