The RCMP says they’ve charged a man for allegedly leaving Canada to join Islamic State militants.

The Mounties say they began investigating in January 2016 after hearing allegations that Pamir Hakimzadah had travelled to Turkey during the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

They say Hakimzadah was returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities.

The RCMP says Hakimzadah was charged Wednesday afternoon with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The force says Hakimzadah is in custody in Toronto and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

It says his arrest was part of an extensive national security criminal investigation named Project Sachet.

The RCMP says there was never any risk to public safety at any time during the investigation.

