The RCMP has formally apologized to hundreds of current and former female officers who were subjected to sexual harassment and bullying in the national police force.

The apology is part of a settlement in proposed class-action lawsuits filed by two former female RCMP officers, Janet Merlo and Linda Davidson, which attracted hundreds of similar complaints.

“To all the women who have been impacted by the Force’s failure to have protected your experience at work, and on behalf of every leader, supervisor or manager, every commissioner: I stand humbly before you and solemnly offer our sincere apology. You came to the RCMP wanting to personally contribute to your community and we failed you. We hurt you. For that, I am truly sorry,” RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson said in a statement that was released on Thursday.

In a news release, the federal government said that the settlement includes an “independent claims process and compensation scheme for women who experienced gender and sexual orientation-based discrimination, bullying and harassment in the RCMP from September 16, 1974 to the date the settlement receives court approval.”

The process will be overseen by retired Supreme Court justice Michel Bastarache. Ottawa is expected to pay out tens of millions of dollars in compensation under the settlement, which still needs to be approved by the Federal Court of Canada.

“Today’s announcement of a settlement between the RCMP and plaintiffs in two proposed harassment-related class-action lawsuits closes the door on a deeply troubling and unfortunate period in the history of our national police force. It is an encouraging moment, demonstrating a deep desire on the part of all parties to move forward in a positive and constructive manner – starting immediately. It is also a demonstration of the commitment to helping ensure that all women serving as RCMP members, employees and RCMP cadets can feel safe and respected amongst their colleagues and superiors,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.

