RCMP said four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia on Tuesday, but did not immediately provide further details, other than to say the public was not at risk.

A municipal official said area residents were shocked at the news.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said RCMP officers were called to a residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when they discovered the bodies.

She said she could not release further details about what they found because authorities were in the initial stages of the investigation.

Clarke said, however, there was no risk to the public.

Antigonish County deputy warden Sheila Pelly said she did want to comment on the case.

She said she knew the people found dead and that the community was shocked to hear the news.

