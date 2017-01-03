Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

RCMP investigating after four bodies found in Nova Scotia home Add to ...

.

UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

RCMP said four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia on Tuesday, but did not immediately provide further details, other than to say the public was not at risk.

A municipal official said area residents were shocked at the news.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said RCMP officers were called to a residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when they discovered the bodies.

She said she could not release further details about what they found because authorities were in the initial stages of the investigation.

Clarke said, however, there was no risk to the public.

Antigonish County deputy warden Sheila Pelly said she did want to comment on the case.

She said she knew the people found dead and that the community was shocked to hear the news.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular