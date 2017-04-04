Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

SELKIRK, Man. — The Canadian Press

RCMP say they are not looking for any suspects after three people were found dead north of Winnipeg.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a home Monday evening outside Selkirk and found two men and one woman dead.

The Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages and no details are available.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said he could only confirm that firearms were used and shots were fired.

He would not say whether police believe the incident was a murder-suicide, but added there are no suspects at large.

Manaigre would not comment on how the three people were related, or whether any children were in the home at the time.

