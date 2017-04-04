A family member has identified two of the three people shot on a quiet street north of Winnipeg.

Geordie Rach said his mother Nicole Rach-Gregoire and her husband James Gregoire died Monday.

He said police have given him few details on what happened, and only confirmed that there was an incident at their Cooks Cove home in Selkirk.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at the home Monday evening and found two men and one woman dead.

The Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages and no other details were available, but added they weren’t looking for any suspects.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said he could only confirm that firearms were used and shots were fired.

He would not say whether police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” Manaigre said.

“There is a lot of work to do, a lot of questions that need to be answered in order for the family to come to terms as to what happened. This is a tragic incident for everybody involved, and we have a lot of work to do to get the answers for them.”

Report Typo/Error