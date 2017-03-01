Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
RCMP badge (RC)
RCMP badge (RC)

RCMP ordered to pay $141,000 to sergeant over harassment Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An Ontario judge has ordered the RCMP to pay one of its sergeants $141,000 for harassing him and damaging his career.

In awarding Sergeant Peter Merrifield the award for his mistreatment, the judge denounced the RCMP’s conduct as egregious.

She also said his superiors had been reckless in causing him severe emotional distress.

Merrifield said the seven-year campaign against him began after his unsuccessful bid to run for the federal Conservatives in 2005.

He said his superiors damaged his reputation with punitive transfers and unfounded accusations he had committed criminal offences.

The father of three said he had always been upfront about his political views and activities.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

RCMP issues formal apology to sexual-harassment victims (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular