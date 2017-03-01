An Ontario judge has ordered the RCMP to pay one of its sergeants $141,000 for harassing him and damaging his career.

In awarding Sergeant Peter Merrifield the award for his mistreatment, the judge denounced the RCMP’s conduct as egregious.

She also said his superiors had been reckless in causing him severe emotional distress.

Merrifield said the seven-year campaign against him began after his unsuccessful bid to run for the federal Conservatives in 2005.

He said his superiors damaged his reputation with punitive transfers and unfounded accusations he had committed criminal offences.

The father of three said he had always been upfront about his political views and activities.

