The RCMP says it has reached an agreement with China to try and stop the flow of illicit fentanyl into Canada.

The Mounties say commissioner Bob Paulson and the vice-minister of China’s public security ministry met this week and agreed to boost enforcement efforts to disrupt the flow of the drug and other opioids.

It also says discussions to formalize joint investigations will begin next week.

Paulson says fentanyl and other opioids pose a grave threat to community safety in Canada.

He says the meeting was an important step towards the two countries taking a co-ordinated approach to combat fentanyl trafficking.

Last week, B.C. Premier Christy Clark, whose province is on the front line of Canada’s fentanyl problem, urged Ottawa to take action to crack down on imports of the drug from China.

