Facing reports of cellphone-surveillance machines used by unknown actors in Ottawa and Montreal, Canada’s national police force has broken a decade-long silence about how it uses such devices itself.

Chief Superintendent Jeff Adam said in an interview Wednesday that the RCMP uses cellphone-tracking “IMSI catchers” on very rare occasions, under tight strictures and only to draw very limited amounts of data. These machines, which essentially work by imitating a cellphone tower to all the cellphones in a given radius, were used by the force 19 times in 2016 and 24 times in 2015, Supt. Adam said.

Though such surveillance is rarely used, he argued it is crucial for police. “We’ve maintained use of this device only in serious cases and only when a suspect is using an unknown cellphone for criminal purposes,” Supt. Adam said, speaking to four reporters on a conference call. He added that “it is very effective and very helpful.”

During the hour-long interview, however, he did confirm other uses as well as some problems first brought to light by The Globe and Mail last year – specifically that police IMSI catchers are run in Canada with the knowledge that they may knock out bystanders’ 911 calls and that the RCMP’s use of the devices did not comply with federal radio-wave rules until about two months ago.

This week, the CBC is reporting that it has seen suspicious surveillance activity clustered around Parliament Hill and Montréal-Trudeau airport since it acquired a commercial-grade anti-surveillance device capable of spotting potential IMSI catchers. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has ordered an investigation, saying the agencies he controls – including the RCMP – are not responsible for this.

As the RCMP’s director-general of technical-investigation services, Supt. Adam said he could not speak to any ongoing police probes.

As a detective, he said, he would be wary of the prospect of “false positives,” even though the threat of illegal surveillance is real. “Not everyone uses the equipment the way the RCMP does. … There is equipment out there that is not limited in its capturing of communications between devices.”

The RCMP is a national force, but Supt. Adam said it has only 10 such devices, which are run by 24 trained technicians. He repeatedly stated that the RCMP does not use any IMSI catcher technology that is capable of sucking in phone calls, e-mail exchanges, text messages, contact lists or any other such content.

Rather, he said, the RCMP’s versions of these devices can only dredge up two distinct digital identifiers: the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) and the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) serial numbers that are part of every phone.

This relatively limited use explains why the RCMP refers to its machines simply as “mobile device identifiers.” While the two identifiers are not, in themselves, very revealing, they can give detectives something to go on.

For example, detectives can take IMSIs and IMEIs tied to an unknown suspect to a phone company and ask who controls which phone. From there, police can try to seek court-approved clearance for more invasive surveillance techniques, which is done with other kinds of police gear.

Judicial permission is also currently needed for police to use an IMSI catcher – though there was a six-month period in 2015 where a national body of Canadian police and prosecutors recommended that no prior warrant authorization was necessary. Until a few years ago, RCMP detectives invoked a catch-all “general warrant” power, which is like a tool of last resort for police and prosecutors.

But new powers passed by Parliament have served to clarify the laws around which police go to court to get sign-off from judges for IMSI catchers.

The first is a transmission-data-recorder warrant, which basically allows police physical surveillance teams who suspect serious criminal activity to cast a wide net as they shadow suspects with unknown phones. At first, the IMSI catcher catches identifiers on all phones in a large radius. But through a process of reductive logic, police eyeballs and time, detectives can eventually zero in on a phone used by a particular suspect.

The second power is a tracking-warrant power that allows police physical surveillance teams to see if a known phone carried by a suspect pops into their proximity.

A third scenario involves urgent circumstances, where police might want to get a read on a phone controlled by a kidnapping victim, for example. In such scenarios, they can do the tracking first and go to a judge later.

In all cases, volumes and volumes of data drawn from the phones of bystanders are an inevitable byproduct of such investigations. This has obvious implications for the privacy of Canadians.

Supt. Adam said that to minimize invasiveness, the Mounties only run their machines for short spurts on specific spans of spectrum.

Even so, the police IMSI catchers can interfere with bystanders calling 911, though this is less a problem than it used to be, he said. “Some – and few now – older phones may be disrupted.”

Regardless of who the phone identifiers belong to, what police gather in the course of an investigation is considered evidence. But Supt. Adam said pools of identifier data are tightly controlled, judges and lawyers are told it exists, and detectives can only query it for information relating to suspects.

These are criminal-justice considerations, but separate from those stands the federal Radiocommunication Act. This law obliges everyone – including police – not to run devices that interfere with the public’s signals.

Police received explicit permission from federal radio regulators to run IMSI catchers only a couple of months ago, according to Supt. Adam. Before that, he explained, the RCMP’s legal interpretation was that an override allowing for police “jammer” devices also applied to IMSI catchers.

While Supt. Adam said the RCMP acquires machines that are the least invasive of privacy, he wouldn’t say from where the force gets its equipment. He said it would be erroneous to call RCMP devices “Stingrays” – a brand name of the U.S.-made version of the tool – but wouldn’t confirm or deny dealing with Harris Corp., the parent company of the brand.

In many jurisdictions, police have been known to sign non-disclosure agreements with vendors. This aims to shield a corporation’s intellectual property, but can be corrosive to court processes, given how defence lawyers inevitably raise questions about specific capabilities and weaknesses of any police machine.

Prosecutors have been known to walk away from cases to shield police techniques. Last month, Crown prosecutors mysteriously stayed charges laid against 35 people in an organized-crime investigation in which an RCMP IMSI catcher had been a key tool.

Supt. Adam would not speak to that case, beyond saying that the public and the courts still need to give some deference to investigative technologies. “Any disclosure of specific trade craft may cause risk to criminal investigators … so there are obvious concerns about releasing technical data,” he said.

Report Typo/Error