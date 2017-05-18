Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba, on March 24, 2017. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A man who walked across the United States border into Manitoba and lost all his fingers to frostbite has won the right to stay in Canada.

Seidu Mohammed, who is 24, has had his refugee claim approved five months after he walked across frozen fields near Emerson, Man., in a -30 C windchill.

He was not dressed for the cold weather and lost all his fingers to frostbite.

Mohammed says he is very happy to be able to stay in Canada.

He fled Ghana for the U.S. in 2015 because of his sexual orientation and walked to Canada when his visa expired.

His lawyer, Bashir Khan, says people have to realize that Ghana criminalizes homosexual activity and is an intolerant society.

Khan says Mohammed hopes to become a citizen and coach soccer, but he also faces a long rehabilitation as he learns to live without the use of fingers.

