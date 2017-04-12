Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

International AIDS conference co-chair Dr. Mark Wainberg, an AIDS expert from McGill University in Montreal, addresses an event raising awareness about the disease at the conference in Toronto, on Aug.13, 2006. (Sturat Nimmo/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BAL HARBOUR, Fla. — The Canadian Press

A renowned HIV/AIDS researcher from Montreal has died in Florida.

Police in Bal Harbour, Fla., say Mark Wainberg drowned Tuesday afternoon while swimming with his son.

Acting Capt. Miguel De La Rosa says officers were called on reports of a person struggling in the water around 2:40 p.m.

De La Rosa says Wainberg’s son was able to pull his father back to shore, where officers administered CPR.

He says Wainberg, who was in his early 70s, was pronounced dead in hospital.

De La Rosa says there were red flags posted at the beach due to high surf and high current at the time.

