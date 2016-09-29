Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People demonstrate ahead of a vote on Montreal’s pit bull ban on Sept. 26, 2016. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Animal rescue groups in Atlantic Canada are bringing pitbull-type dogs facing euthanasia in Quebec to East Coast homes offering them shelter.

Montreal city council has voted in favour of a new bylaw that bans new pit bull-type dogs and places restrictions on those currently in the city.

Halifax-based Pawsability Rescue Society director Anthony Carter says he’s started placing the banned dogs in new homes and also has over 100 offers for placements that his volunteer group has yet to screen.

Carter said he dropped off a young dog with some pitbull features on Wednesday with a family in Yarmouth.

The shipping of the dogs to the East Coast is also being organized by Transports without Borders, based in Saint John, N.B.

The group arranges for the canines to be driven by car and truck drivers who pass the dogs from one front seat to another in a relay-like system from Montreal to various homes in the Atlantic provinces.

