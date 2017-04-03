Residents of a small Newfoundland island were trying to carry several dolphins out of thick ice, while people in a neighbouring bay were monitoring a humpback whale also stuck in thick pack ice.

Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine said about six people were on the ice off Bell Island and hoping to lift about seven dolphins, one by one, out of the ice, onto a tarp and into a truck to take them to an area of open water.

He says one of the dolphins had already died, but that at least one had successfully been relocated to a pool of ice-free water down the shore of the island, which is about an hour from St. John’s.

In Old Perlican, thick ice had also trapped a large humpback whale close to shore in Cook’s Cove, where rescuers said they had no way of freeing the weak and bleeding animal.

Wayne Ledwell of the Whale Release and Strandings group says the ice was too thick to navigate with an icebreaker to free the whale after it became trapped Friday, adding that they also couldn’t euthanize it.

Town manager Margie Hopkins says people were having trouble reaching the whale today because of blizzard-like conditions, but there were reports from residents that the whale may have died overnight.

