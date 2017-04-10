The federal government risks turning an entire cohort of young scientists into a lost generation if it fails to better co-ordinate a growing host of under-resourced and sometimes out-of-sync organizations that support academic research across the country, the authors of a newly issued report warn.

The long-awaited review of federal science funding, commissioned last June by Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan and unveiled on Monday, is described as the most comprehensive in four decades. While the details of the system it examined are mostly unknown and largely impenetrable to those Canadians who do not rely on federal research funds, they represent nothing less than the lifeblood of the country’s scientific enterprise.

High on the list of the review’s 35 detailed recommendations is the creation of a senior-level advisory council that would ride herd over the complex and multifaceted funding apparatus that has evolved to distribute billions of dollars worth of grants and other forms of financial support to Canadian scientists and research facilities each year.

Reporting directly to the Prime Minister’s Office, the proposed National Advisory Council on Research and Innovation would be composed of 12 to 15 members, including prominent scientists and scholars, and play a key role in strengthening a funding system that the report calls weakly co-ordinated and inconsistently evaluated, often to the detriment of younger researchers that are trying to establish their careers.

“We really believe that better oversight to ensure maximum value from investments along with significant increases in funding in targeted areas are the way forward,” said David Naylor, former president of the University of Toronto and chairman of the nine-member panel that conducted the review.

Dr. Naylor said the new structure the panel recommends overlaying on top of the existing system would be the most cost-effective way of improving Canada’s research output. But the report makes clear that Canada is spending too little on science relative to its wealth and standing among other countries – a shortfall that does not bode well for the future.

“Everything is ultimately going to come down to knowledge and research in the decades ahead,” Dr. Naylor said. “Either we keep up or we lose ground.”

The review also recommends establishing an additional co-ordinating board to harmonize the efforts of the three granting councils (one for natural sciences and engineering, one for health science, and one for social sciences and the humanities) that currently distribute the bulk of federal grants to individual researchers at universities, hospitals and institutes across Canada. In addition, the panel recommends that the Canada Foundation for Innovation, a not-for-profit organization created in 1997 to support research infrastructure, be given a consistent annual budget and form a fourth component of the co-ordinating board’s mandate.

According to the review, the board should be chaired by Canada’s soon-to-be appointed Chief Science Adviser, who would also serve on the National Advisory Council on Research and Innovation. The council would be given the task of reviewing and assessing all components of the funding system in turn, and weighing in before the government launches any new funding organizations and initiatives.

Dr. Naylor said the panel members carefully considered the prospect of streamlining the system by combining the granting councils or other entities under one umbrella, similar to the approach recommended by a review of the U.K. research system in 2015 led by geneticist Sir Paul Nurse.

In the end, Dr. Naylor said, his panel determined that such a restructuring of the Canadian system would impose a high cost with uncertain rewards, while potentially placing those parts of the system that work well at risk and alienating communities of researchers that are served by the existing granting organizations.

“There are major losses to getting too aggressive in consolidating out of the gate,” Dr. Naylor said.

The report does recommend at least one merger of two entities, CANARIE and Compute Canada, which provide researchers with digital infrastructure and access to high-speed computer resources.

Other recommendations by the panel include:

more funding allocated to independent investigator-led research instead of research dictated by government-selected priorities;

an emphasis by the granting councils on high-risk/high-impact research;

a mechanism for rapid review and fast-tracking of grants to respond quickly to new developments in research;

the development of policies to achieve better equity and diversity among grant winners and a strategic plan to promote support for Indigenous researchers and communities, and;

an Ottawa-led First Ministers’ conference on research excellence to be held later this year.

Guy Breton, the president of the University of Montreal and chairman of U15, which represents the most research-intensive universities in Canada, said his initial reaction to the report was “extremely positive.” If the government follows the report’s recommendations, including establishing the advisory council, he said, it would be gaining a mechanism not only for achieving better co-ordination among existing funding structures but for determining the best combination of structures going forward.

“We will have what will be needed to evolve a more optimized system than what we have now,” he said.

The federal government spends more than $10-billion on science and technology annually. About half that amount is directed toward so-called intramural research and regulatory science conducted in federal labs that fall under the purview of various ministries, including more than $1-billion a year for the National Research Council of Canada, and was not considered by the review panel.

Instead, the panel concerned itself with the remaining half of federal science spending that is channelled through an assortment of organizations and third-party entities to researchers and facilities that are not directly part of the federal government. They collectively account for most of the basic science research conducted in Canada.

That network of funding bodies has grown into an increasingly diverse and intricate ecosystem, with successive governments adding more parts, usually with accompanying political fanfare but seldom with a detailed rationale for how the new elements will work with the old.

Paul Davidson, president of Universities Canada, said the review now provided Ms. Duncan and the Trudeau government with ammunition and an opening to move beyond that patchwork pattern, including recommendations that better reflect the increasingly collaborative and multidisciplinary nature of scientific research.

“It will be very hard for this document to end up on a shelf,” he said. “We’ve got an opportunity to see real progress.”

Building the machine: the development of Canada’s research-funding system

1916: National Research Council founded. For the next several decades, government-directed research plays a dominant role on the Canadian scientific landscape.

1960: Medical Research Council is created as a spinoff from the NRC.

1967 – 1973: Lamontagne committee on science policy, chaired by senator Maurice Lamontagne, produces influential reports on organization, funding and comparative performance of Canadian research.

1971: Ministry of State for Science and Technology created. The department evolves and its influence waxes and wanes with successive governments.

1978: Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) are established based on Lamontagne committee recommendations.

1987: National Advisory Board on Science and Technology (NABST) formed to advise the prime minister. It is superseded by other advisory bodies, which are eventually replaced in 2007 by the current Science Technology and Innovation Council (STIC).

1989: Networks of Centres of Excellence created as a joint initiative of the three granting councils.

1989: Canadian Space Agency founded.

1997: Canada Foundation for Innovation established to support research infrastructure

1999: Genome Canada established as a not-for-profit funding organization to advance genomics research.

2000: Canadian Institutes of Health Research established to replace the Medical Research Council with a broader mandate.

2000: Canada Research Chairs program created.

2004-2008: National Science Adviser created and then eliminated.

2008: Canada Excellence Research Chairs program launched.

2014: Canada First Research Excellence Fund established.

2016: Federal government launches search for Chief Science Adviser and commissions comprehensive review of research-funding system.

