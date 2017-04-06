A major review of Ontario’s police oversight bodies is calling for the release of all investigation reports from cases where an officer’s use of force resulted in the death of an individual, but the officer was not criminally charged.

Justice Michael Tulloch’s report, which was commissioned by the provincial Liberal government, includes the following recommendations:

In cases where police were investigated but not charged by the Special Investigations Unit, the SIU director should release a full report to the public, which includes all relevant photo, audio and video evidence (with identifying information removed);

The Attorney-General should release all past SIU investigation reports for cases where an individual died during an altercation with police;

The Attorney-General should release all past SIU investigation reports at the request of the individual involved or their family, or the members of the public if there is public interest in the case;

The SIU should aim to conclude all investigations within 120 days;

The Coroner’s Act should be amended to require the coroner to hold an inquest into the death of an individual when a police officer’s use of force directly contributed to it;

The SIU should not release the name of an officer who has been investigated, but not charged.

Facing criticism for a lack of transparency and accountability among the province’s police oversight bodies, especially the SIU, the province appointed Justice Tulloch to review those agencies and recommend how they could improve their operations.

One area of focus for Justice Tulloch was whether officers in cases involving fatalities, sexual assault or serious injuries should be named. He has recommended maintaining the status quo: only naming officers who have been criminally charged and not naming officers or civilians who were witnesses.

But in those same cases, he says transparency and efficiency of procedure are still important and recommended the SIU change its practice of only releasing brief summaries to the public following the investigation of an officer, instead recommending the unit complete investigations within 120 days and release the director’s full report to the public after.

These reports would include a summary of the investigation’s timeline; a summary of all evidence collected; video, audio and photo evidence with identifying information removed and a detailed narrative of the event. The director would also provide his or her reasons for not laying criminal charges.

“Members of the public must be able to carefully examine a decision not to charge to assure themselves that the investigation was effective and impartial,” Justice Tulloch said in his report.

This review was spurred in large part by high-profile cases of fatal use of force by police in recent years. In July, 2015, Andrew Loku, a 45-year-old father of five from South Sudan, was shot and killed by police during an altercation at a housing complex for those with mental-health issues. After the SIU reviewed the case, they released a brief statement that Mr. Loku had backed the officer in question into a corner and threatened him with a hammer, so the officer’s use of force was justified and he or she would not face charges.

In protest of the SIU’s decision not to release details of the investigation, activists with Black Lives Matter Toronto camped out for weeks outside of Toronto Police headquarters last spring. Eventually, the Attorney-General released a portion of the SIU report, but critics said key information about what happened remained under wraps, and they criticized the province for not naming the officer involved.

The trend in Canada has been to not identify officers in cases where deadly force is used, based on privacy legislation. In his report, Justice Tulloch said, “It would not make a completed investigation any better [to name the officer]. Nor would it do much to help people understand the charging decision.”

In his report, he recommended all oversight bodies collect demographic data in the cases they investigate and explicitly acknowledged the relationship marginalized groups have with police.

“For some communities, particularly Black and Indigenous communities, historical realities have led to a distrust of the police, a distrust that sometimes extends to the oversight bodies themselves,” he wrote. He has also recommended training in First Nations cultural competency for staff at police oversight bodies.

After he was assigned this task in April, 2016, Justice Tulloch and his team spent seven months travelling across the province hearing from 1,500 individuals in 17 community consultations and 130 private meetings.

Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi will address Justice Tulloch’s recommendations on Thursday afternoon.

