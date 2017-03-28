The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a recall for the Robin Hood brand of all-purpose flour sold in Western Canada due to possible E. coli contamination.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency says Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood all-purpose flour with the best before date of April 17, 2018.

It says the flour was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The agency says the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

