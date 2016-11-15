Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police had issued an Amber Alert for Nia Eastman on Thursday after she was not returned to her mother the night before. She was later found dead. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Police had issued an Amber Alert for Nia Eastman on Thursday after she was not returned to her mother the night before. She was later found dead. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saskatchewan girl’s death was a homicide, father died by suicide: police Add to ...

CHOICELAND, Sask. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

RCMP in Saskatchewan say autopsies have been completed on the bodies of a seven-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert and her father.

Police say the investigation has determined Nia Eastman’s death was a homicide and her father, Adam Jay Eastman, committed suicide.

Nia’s body was discovered in a home in the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Choiceland on Thursday, while her father’s body was found in a rural area earlier the same day.

Police say the specific causes of death will not be released for either the girl or her father.

They also say in a statement to media that no further details will be released because no charges will be laid.

An Amber Alert was issued by RCMP in Nipawin after Nia was not returned to her mother Wednesday evening. A frantic search ensued.

A Facebook page belonging to a Jay Eastman featured several photos of a little girl smiling happily with her father. People who knew Eastman say he went by his middle name “Jay.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a day before Nia was to be returned to her mother, there was a photo posted of the girl and an unidentified woman with the super-imposed caption “My World.”

On Wednesday, the page’s cover photo was changed to a picture of a skull and crossbones with the slogan: “Leave me alone. I’ve had enough.”

There were no further posts after that.

A provincial court document indicates Eastman was facing an assault charge. A Nipawin peace officer said he believed Eastman committed an assault on Crystal Eastman, Nia’s mother, on Aug. 23 in Choiceland.

The court had no record of convictions against Eastman.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to support Nia’s mother.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Family dances in memory of slain Calgary mother, daughter (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog