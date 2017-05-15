The Saskatchewan government says it has been hit with a cyber attack, but it’s not sure whether it’s related to the malware that has sought to extort money from companies, government agencies and other organizations around the world in recent days.

The province said Monday its network was flooded with traffic on the weekend that caused a two-hour outage on the Saskatchewan.ca website and other system-related issues.

Richard Murray, deputy minister of Central Services, described it as a “denial-of-service attack.”

“Our security team is still assessing the situation to calculate exactly where this is coming from and what the nature of the attack is,” he said in Regina.

Malware dubbed WannaCry for the WannaCrypt software used to execute it has affected an estimated 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.

The most common way to spread it is by sending download links by email. It works by seizing control of a computer and making its files inaccessible to users. Victims are told they must pay large sums of money to get their files back.

Murray said the Saskatchewan government has not received a ransom demand so far.

“We haven’t had to deal with that yet and I hope we don’t have to,” he said. “We have all of our data backed up and ... we could always go back to our backups and restore systems from an earlier date if we have to.”

On Monday afternoon, all of the government’s systems were running.

Murray said he’s unaware of any data that has been breached and no personal information has been compromised.

His ministry oversees information technology for provincial government ministries, but health records are housed elsewhere and would not have been affected by the attack.

Murray said the provincial government has encountered denial-of-service attacks in the past — but not like this.

“This one seems to be an unprecedented volume of traffic,” he said.

“We turn away hundreds of thousands of attacks. We have hundreds of thousands of emails that pour in for ransomware, for spam, for malware, all the time. It’s a continuing effort to turn away attacks.”

A Toronto-area hospital said Saturday it appeared ransomware threatened its computer system, but it was able to deflect the attack.

