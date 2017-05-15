Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Saskatchewan government says it’s using all available tools to deal with the problem. (KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
REGINA

The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government says it’s been hit with a malicious cyberattack.

Spokeswoman Kathy Young says the government network is being flooded, causing sporadic outages of the Saskatchewan.ca website and other issues.

Over the past four days, organizations in 150 countries have been attacked by malware that locks computers and forces users to pay a ransom to get their files back.

Young says the Saskatchewan government is not immune to such attacks, even though she says it has a robust security system.

She says ensuring security of the government’s network is a priority and it’s using all available tools to deal with the problem.

A Toronto-area hospital said Saturday it appeared ransomware threatened its computer system, but it was able to deflect the attack.

