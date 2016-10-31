There is more heartbreak in northern Saskatchewan where another indigenous girl has committed suicide – the sixth in the province this month.

The NDP Opposition says the 13-year-old took her life in La Ronge, a community about 250 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

NDP Leader Trent Wotherspoon says the suicides are a crisis that requires immediate action from the provincial government to prevent more deaths.

Premier Brad Wall agrees with an NDP suggestion to have the province’s new advocate for children and youth make the plight of young people in the north a top priority.

Wall says the government is working to deal with depression and suicide, including establishing an emergency operations centre to co-ordinate programs.

Five other girls between 10 and 14 have killed themselves in northern communities including Loon Lake, Stanley Mission, Deschambault Lake and La Ronge.

