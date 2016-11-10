Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nia Eastman, left, is 120 cm tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing pink eye glasses, a purple long-sleeved shirt with butterfly pins, a pink skirt and purple leggings. She is believed to be with her father, 45-year-old Adam Jay Eastman. (RCMP)

Nia Eastman, left, is 120 cm tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing pink eye glasses, a purple long-sleeved shirt with butterfly pins, a pink skirt and purple leggings. She is believed to be with her father, 45-year-old Adam Jay Eastman.

NIPAWIN, Sask. — The Canadian Press

An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old girl in Saskatchewan.

RCMP at Nipawin say Nia Eastman is believed to be with her 45-year-old father, Adam Jay Eastman.

Nia, who is described as Caucasian with blonde, shoulder-length hair, was to have been returned home to her mother by 7:00 pm Wednesday night.

A vehicle believed to be operated by her father was found around 10:00 p.m. on a rural property near the community of Snowden, about 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Neither Adam nor Nia was with the vehicle, but RCMP say they are searching the area.

It’s not known where Adam Eastman is headed, or if he has access to a second vehicle.

