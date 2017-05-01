The Saskatchewan government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms so it can keep Catholic school funding for non-Catholic students.

Premier Brad Wall says the decision is about protecting the rights of parents and students to choose the schools that work best for their families, regardless of their faith.

The move is in response to a Court of Queen’s Bench ruling that said provincial government funding of non-minority faith students attending separate schools infringes on religious neutrality and equality rights.

But the government says following that decision would force about 10,000 non-Catholic students out of Catholic schools.

The government says the ruling could also jeopardize provincial funding for 26 other faith-based schools.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures the authority to override certain portions of the charter for a five-year term.

