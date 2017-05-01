Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is seen in Regina on March 23, 2016. (Mark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is seen in Regina on March 23, 2016. (Mark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saskatchewan to invoke Charter’s notwithstanding clause over Catholic school funding Add to ...

REGINA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Saskatchewan government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms so it can keep Catholic school funding for non-Catholic students.

Premier Brad Wall says the decision is about protecting the rights of parents and students to choose the schools that work best for their families, regardless of their faith.

The move is in response to a Court of Queen’s Bench ruling that said provincial government funding of non-minority faith students attending separate schools infringes on religious neutrality and equality rights.

But the government says following that decision would force about 10,000 non-Catholic students out of Catholic schools.

The government says the ruling could also jeopardize provincial funding for 26 other faith-based schools.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures the authority to override certain portions of the charter for a five-year term.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

La Loche survivors remember the school shooting (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular