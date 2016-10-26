A candidate for mayor in Saskatoon’s municipal election on Wednesday got a last-minute endorsement with a comedic twist.

Charlie Clark tweeted a decidedly amateur video of Zach Galifianakis urging voters to mark their ballots for the 10-year city councillor.

Some polls suggested Clark was in a tight three-way race with incumbent mayor Don Atchison and businesswoman Kelley Moore.

Galifianakis starred in “The Hangover” movie trilogy and appears in the popular Internet series “Between Two Ferns.”

Speaking from the side of a road in California, he called Clark a “splendid man” who would make a “great leader and a fabulous mayor for Saskatoon.”

Clark’s Facebook page said Galifianakis is married to one of his cousins.

Galifianakis admitted in what appeared to be a self-shot video that it was strange for him to get involved in the municipal vote.

“Why should you trust me?” he asked. “That’s a good question. I don’t know.”

He ended the video by joking another reason to vote for Clark was “because he’s gonna give me a lot of money if you do.”

Polls were to close at 8 p.m.

Report Typo/Error