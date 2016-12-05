Classes have been cancelled for all students at public schools across Nova Scotia on the first day of a labour disruption that could last through the week.

Teachers were being allowed in public schools, but students are being kept out after the provincial Liberals announced the closures Saturday.

Education Minister Karen Casey said Sunday that schools could be closed for up to a week, depending on the passage of a bill that would impose a contract on the union representing 9,300 educators in the province.

She says they will hold a bill briefing this morning at Province House, where some parents’ and students’ groups say they will hold protests.

Casey said Sunday the closures were needed to ensure student safety, citing risks posed by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union’s work-to-rule job action that was due to take effect today.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union had directed its members to do the minimum amount of work required under the current agreement, including arriving at school 20 minutes before classes begin and leaving 20 minutes after they end.

