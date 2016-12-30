If the newest Order of Canada appointments reveal anything, it is that there is more than one way to make Canada a better place. You can be a comedian or a cardiologist, a Paralympian or an advocate for the homeless. Former federal party leaders can make a difference, and so can Inuit throat singers.

Rideau Hall’s latest honorees reflect the breadth of accomplishment contained within the country’s borders. Playwrights, business executives, opera singers and scientific researchers are all on the list of 100 appointments announced Friday by Governor-General David Johnston.

Three Canadians were named Companions, the highest level within the Order. They are former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish of Montreal, for his service as a jurist; McGill University astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi, also of Montreal, who has gained world renown for shedding light on neutron stars; and celebrated author Michael Ondaatje of Toronto, for whom it was a promotion within the Order.

In all, two-thirds of the 100 appointees are men. Half are from Ontario.

Two former federal MPs made the list. Michael Ignatieff, one-time leader of the federal Liberal Party, is recognized for his “contributions to the advancement of knowledge as a human-rights scholar and reporter.” Libby Davies, former NDP MP for Vancouver East, is honoured for her defence of social justice and “long-standing commitment to helping marginalized people.”

Among those from the world of arts and culture are comedian and entertainment-industry figure David Steinberg; Ellen White, an elder and community leader from Nanaimo, B.C., who has fought to preserve the Hul’qumi’num language; and Manon Barbeau, who is recognized for her work in film production and dedication to First Nations youth.

From the business world, recipients include Bonnie Brooks, vice-chairman of Hudson’s Bay Co., and Michael Sabia, chief executive officer of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Mr. Johnston called 2017 a milestone year for the Order, which was established by the Queen in 1967 and marks its 50th anniversary. Next year is also Canada’s 150th birthday.

“So let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country in which every individual can succeed to the greatest extent possible,” Mr. Johnston said.

Since its creation, nearly 7,000 people have been invested into the Order, whose Latin motto is Desiderantes meliorem patriam – “They desire a better country.”

The appointees are:

Companions of the Order of Canada

Morris Jacob Fish of Montreal

Victoria M. Kaspi of Montreal

Michael Ondaatje of Toronto (This is a promotion within the Order)

Officers of the Order of Canada

John William Bandler of Dundas, Ont.

David G. Barber of Winnipeg

Russell Braun of Georgetown, Ont.

Michel Dallaire of Montreal (This is a promotion within the Order)

John Haig de Beque Farris of Bowen Island, B.C.

Norman Foster of Fredericton

Anne Giardini of Vancouver

William Rodney Graham of Vancouver

Lewis Edward Kay of Toronto

Bryan Kolb of Lethbridge, Alta.

Richard Borshay Lee of Toronto

Peter G. Martin of Toronto

Craig McClure of Toronto

Ellen Irene Picard of Edmonton

Michael J. Sabia of Montreal

Michael Schade of Oakville, Ont. (This is an honorary appointment)

Hugh Segal of Toronto (This is a promotion within the Order)

Howard Leslie Shore of New York and Toronto

Donald T. Stuss of Toronto

Charles Haskell Tator of Toronto (This is a promotion within the Order)

Lorne Trottier of Beaconsfield, Que. (This is a promotion within the Order)

Paul Cronin Weiler of Cambridge, Mass., and Vancouver

Members of the Order of Canada

Michael Adams of Toronto

Howard Adelman of Toronto

Marguerite Andersen of Toronto

Jan Andrews of Lanark, Ont.

Wesley Armour of Moncton

H. Anthony Arrell of Toronto

Manon Barbeau of Montreal

Leonard A. Bateman of Winnipeg

Donna June Bennett and Brian Leslie Finley of Campbellford, Ont.

Paul Michael Boothe of London, Ont.

Pierre-Michel Bouchard of Quebec City

André Bourbeau of Dunham, Que.

Bonnie Brooks of Toronto

Linda Cardinal of Ottawa

Katherine Carleton of Peterborough, Ont.

Elaine Carty of Vancouver

Louise Champoux-Paillé of Montreal

Harold Everett Chapman of Saskatoon

Jan Christilaw of Vancouver

Ruth Collins-Nakai of Calgary

Peter Dalglish of Toronto

Michael David Dan of Toronto

Ronald J. Daniels of Baltimore, Md., and Toronto

Libby Davies of Vancouver

Rayleen V. De Luca of Toronto

William Arthur Downe of Toronto

Irene Dubé and Leslie Dubé of Saskatoon

Janet Ecker of Ajax, Ont.

Deborah Ellis of Simcoe, Ont.

William MacDonald Evans of Ottawa

James Bruce Falls of Toronto

John Foerster of Winnipeg

Chen Fong of Calgary

Richard French of Chelsea, Que.

Jacqueline Guest of Calgary

Gloria Margaret Gutman of Vancouver

George Norman Hillmer of Ottawa

Robin Hopper of Victoria

Anne-Marie Hubert of Montreal

Benoît Huot of Saint-Lambert, Que.

Michael Ignatieff of Budapest and Toronto

Liz Ingram of Edmonton

Ignat Kaneff of Mississauga

Rudy Koehler of Toronto

France Labelle of Montreal

Patricia Anne Lang of Thunder Bay

Oryssia Lennie of Edmonton

Janice (Kahehti:io) Longboat of Six Nations Reserve, Ont.

Clarence Louie of Osoyoos, B.C.

Robert Marleau of Ottawa

Marie-Lucie Morin of Ottawa

Pierre Morrissette of Oakville, Ont.

Reza Nasseri of Edmonton

Mathew Nuqingaq of Iqaluit

David Onley of Toronto

John Parisella of Montreal

Benoît Pelletier of Gatineau

Gerald Pond of Rothesay, N.B.

Alfred H. E. Popp of Ottawa

Ash K. Prakash of Toronto

Strinivasan Reddy of Winnipeg

Richard J. Renaud of Montreal

Jean-Lucien Rouleau of Montreal

Diane Sasson of Mount Royal, Que.

Isaac Schiff of Boston and Montreal

Annabel Slaight of Roche’s Point, Ont.

Julian Smith of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

David Steinberg of Los Angeles and Winnipeg

Tanya Tagaq Gillis of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut

Réal Tanguay of Kitchener, Ont.

Michael Tymianski of Toronto

André Vanasse of Montreal

Ellen White of Nanaimo, B.C.

