A second funeral service in as many days will be held this afternoon to remember victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

Mourners will gather to pay tribute to Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane at the Quebec City convention centre.

A ceremony was held in Montreal on Thursday for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, the three other people shot to death last Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the service the carnage has left Canada reeling in shock but has also unified the country in solidarity with Muslims.

Trudeau is scheduled to attend today’s event, which is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. after a prayer session.

The two Barry men were cousins and came from the same village in Guineau, while Soufiane was a grocer and butcher who was widely praised for often helping newcomers to the provincial capital.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

