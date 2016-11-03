Ontario’s secret discussions with the public high-school teachers’ union that would have extended its current contract have broken off, leaving Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government to negotiate one of its most contentious labour deals as it plans its path to an election.

An internal memo sent to teachers and support staff on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail, indicated that both sides met earlier this week. The memo said that no agreement was reached and that the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation does not expect talks to resume.

The Globe recently revealed that the Liberals had quietly approached the OSSTF about a contract extension, which would have involved opening up the treasury so that teachers do not strike before the vote expected in the spring of 2018.

The failed contract extension talks spell more bad news for Ms. Wynne’s scandal-plagued government in the long run-up to the election. The last round of contract negotiations were difficult as OSSTF unleashed strikes at various school boards; it is not expected to be any easier as contracts for all education workers expire next fall.

The Globe learned that OSSTF was asking the government for as much as a 4-per-cent wage increase for a one-year contract rollover. A source with knowledge of the discussions said the Liberals had requested a two-year extension.

Paul Elliott, president of the OSSTF, declined comment Thursday on the failed discussions.

Only after The Globe revealed that the Liberals were in talks with OSSTF did the government confirm it had offered contract extensions to all unions that were part of a lawsuit against it over Bill 115, a 2012 piece of legislation that imposed contracts on education unions and suspended their right to strike.

The OSSTF, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, among others, won a court ruling earlier this year and the law was deemed unconstitutional. These unions were discussing compensation with the province; the contract extension was an option the government put on the table.

OSSTF told its members on Thursday that discussions on a remedy for Bill 115 had also failed and the union would be preparing to return to the courts.

The current agreement, reached last August, ended a tough time of negotiations during which the OSSTF unleashed strikes at school boards in the Toronto area and Northern Ontario, and the government legislated teachers back to work.

Wrestling a deficit, the province insisted all labour deals be “net zero,” meaning something must be cut to offset the cost of raises.

But Ms. Wynne recently said she is ready to loosen the purse strings for the next round of talks with public-sector unions.

The Liberals need to keep a strong relationship with teachers’ unions, in part because teachers are key members of the party’s political base and in part because no labour dispute draws more attention than those involving schools.

